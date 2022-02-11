Delhi Police Arrest Ex-IAS Officer and Son Over Alleged Hit-and-Run Case in GK-1
The CCTV footage, captured in South Delhi's GK-1, shows the SUV speeding with a man hanging onto the bonnet.
The Delhi police on Thursday, 10 February, arrested a 27-year-old man involved in a hit-and-run case, in South Delhi's Greater Kailash-1 with the help of a CCTV footage. The video showed an SUV hitting a walker and driving on him, with him hanging onto the bonnet before he fell and got severely injured.
The alleged, Raj Sunderam, was apprehended outside Le Meridian Hotel in Gurugram two days after the hit-and-run incident. Sunderam's father, a former IAS officer, was also arrested for abetting his son.
The video that emerged showed Sunderam driving his newly bought Volkswagen at an extremely high speed. After he hit the man, identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia, he continued to drive the car for about 200 metres and then fled from the scene.
Delhi Police on Time
"The accused was arrested outside Le Meridian Hotel, Gurugram, and is facing charges under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 212 (harbouring) among others.”DCP (South district) Benita Mary Jaiker
Mandelia is a resident of GK-1 and had gone for a walk. The accused, who hit him, is a law student at a major private university.
Another footage from a separate CCTV camera shows that the man was flung on to the road as the car sped away. Mandelia seemed to be in excruciating pain in the video, and was apparently unable to move. He was then aided and rushed to the hospital by the onlookers walking by.
Before the victim recorded his statement with the police, an FIR was registered beforehand on the basis of spot inspection and with respect to the medico-legal case.
DCP Benita Mary Jaiker stated, “Initially, a case under sections of rash driving and causing grievous hurt was registered. New sections have been added on the basis of facts that emerged during investigation."
What Did the Victim's Family Say?
The victim's family informed that he sustained multiple head injuries and is on ventilator support at Saket's Max Hospital. However, he is reportedly out of danger.
His family also alleged that the accused hit him with the “intent to kill”.
“Anand was out for a walk when he saw two boys in a car speeding. He warned them and said dheere chalao. This riled them up and they went on to hit him. He fell on the bonnet, but they didn’t stop and dragged him for around 200 metres.”The victim's a family member, who did not wished to be named.
The police has said that further investigation is going on.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.