Zepto Delivery Exec Dies in Hit-and-Run, Company Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid to Kin

A Zepto delivery partner dies on Thursday night in a hit-and-run case. (The image is representational.)
(Photo: Twitter/Zepto)
A delivery executive with Zepto, an instant delivery startup that promises delivery of groceries in under 10 minutes, was killed in a hit-and-run in Delhi on Thursday, 19 May.
The delivery partner, Karan Raju, was working with Zypp, a D2C EV brand that offers electric and doorstep delivery.
Raju had been wearing a helmet and returning to the company's office after a delivery when he was hit from behind by a vehicle, informed Zepto. He was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where he died.
Zepto released a statement on Thursday, saying the company was "deeply aggrieved by the death of Karan Raju."
"The team members from Zepto and Zypp have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process or expenses (hospital bills, funeral bills, etc)," the statement read.
"We are helping the family with immediate financial aid of INR 10 lakh and an additional insurance grant of INR 8 lakh. We will continue to extend unceasing emotional and financial support to the family as they get through this difficult time," the startup said on Twitter.
