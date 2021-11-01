Mumbai Teens Quit Stanford University to Run Grocery Start-Up, Raise $60 Million

In 2020, two Mumbai-based teens, Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra got admission into the Standford University's most revered Computer Science Engineering program. However, they soon quit from there to start a business focused on grocery delivery.

Palicha and Kaivalya chose grocery delivery as there was a huge demand for the service post the pandemic induced lockdowns in India.

Now, Zepto, the duo's grocery delivery app, has raised $60 million funds through investors like Glade Brook Capital and Y Combinator, to bolster its presence across India's fast-growing grocery delivery market, Bloomberg reported.