Action Against Bajrang Dal Men After Protests Over 'Tipu Sultan' Sports Complex

The Mumbai Police on Thursday, 27 January, took into custody some Bajrang Dal members who were protesting against the 'renaming' of a Malad sports complex after 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.
The protests broke out after Mumbai Guardian Minister and local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday inaugurated a refurbished sports complex in Talao in Malad West, his Assembly constituency.
The Bajrang Dal claimed that the facility was being 'renamed' after Tipu Sultan and opposed the move. The Maharashtra BJP has also been protesting against the alleged renaming.
"The culmination of shamelessness for power... The naming of sports complex at Malad after Tipu Sultan under police protection, and BJP, VHP, Bajrang Dal activists were agitating for not giving the name of Tipu Sultan," BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tweeted in Marathi.
However, Shaikh has maintained that the venue had carried Tipu Sultan's name previously as well.
“The garden is named thus (after Tipu Sultan) for the last 15 years, but nobody objected to it till now. I even know a BJP MLA who is pushing for repairs of a road in the area which is named after Tipu. He conveniently keeps mum over it as he wants votes,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.
