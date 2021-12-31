Bajrang Dal Men Disrupt Christmas Event in Karnataka, Police Complaint Filed

Days after Hindutva vigilantes attacked a Christmas celebration in Karnataka's Tumakuru, a complaint has been filed against five local Bajrang Dal members on Thursday, 30 December, alleging intimidation and assault by the accused.
(Photo: Video Screenshot)
Days after Hindutva vigilantes attacked a Christmas celebration in Karnataka's Tumakuru, a complaint has been filed against five local Bajrang Dal members on Thursday, 30 December, alleging intimidation and assault by the accused.
The accused men are yet to be booked.
Women of a Dalit household in Tumakuru had warded off an attack by a group of Hindutva vigilantes who barged into their house while they were holding a Christmas gathering on Tuesday.
Ramu Bajarangi, a Bajrang Dal leader from Kunigal district in Tumakuru, told TNM that a gram panchayat member in the village had noticed that a family had begun holding Christian prayers in their residence in the last one month.
A group of men from the Hindutva outfit had subsequently paid a visit to the family's house on Tuesday, questioning them about their religious practices. The mob of men had also asked the women in the house why they were not wearing sindoor.
After an altercation broke out between the two parties, the police had reached the spot.
"Police reached the spot immediately when we got a call and we spoke to both groups. The family was celebrating Christmas but few men have gone there and disrupted it. It was only an argument and there was no violence. We have not registered a case over this," police inspector Raju P had been quoted as saying by TNM previously.
(With inputs from The News Minute)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)