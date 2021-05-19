‘Who Did Worst?’: Modi Gets 90% Votes in Poll on COVID Response

A recent poll being conducted by the news website The Conversation on social media platform Twitter shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi being voted the worst among several world leaders in terms of their countries' response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the poll, PM Modi got 90.3 percent of the over 57,000 votes cast at the time of publishing this story, far ahead of former US President Donald Trump with 4.9 percent, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with 3.6 percent and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador with 1.3 percent.