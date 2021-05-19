COVID Cases Surge Again in Amaravati, Mutations Likely Reason

Maharashtra’s Amravati is yet again showing an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases for the second time amid the second wave. Experts said that the spurt in infections was likely due to the mutated variants of the coronavirus.

The district recorded over 1,000 new cases daily in the week from 8 to 14 May, as compared to 426 daily infections in the week from 9 to 15 April.