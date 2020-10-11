PM Modi to Launch Property Cards Under ‘SVAMITVA’ Scheme Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme on 11 October via video conferencing. The launch will enable around one lakh property holders to download their Property Cards through the SMS link delivered on their phones. The property cards are physical copies of property titles of the villagers’ homes and the surrounding areas they own (as opposed to the cultivated land).



They will be handed over to around 1,32,000 landowners during the event.