Cops Arrest Protesters, Use Tear Gas as Farmers Agitate in Sirsa

Farmers in Haryana’s Sirsa, on Wednesday, 6 October, took to the streets to protest agains the new farm laws. They, however, clashed with the police as they tried to march towards the residence of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. The police used water canons and tear gas, in a bid to disperse the protesting farmers. Many protesters were also subsequently detained by the police. Activist Yogendra Yadav, who along with VM Singh of AIKSCC, was part of the protest, was also detained on Wednesday. According to The Hindu, 70 people were detained by the police on Wednesday.

Bhupender Singh, Superintendent of Police, Sirsa, reportedly told The Hindu on Wednesday:

“We have detained around 70 people, who were squatting on a road since Tuesday night, close to Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s residence, causing inconvenience to the public. Most farmers had left after yesterday’s protest, but a few people squatted on the road in the city. We are investigating if any ‘anti-social’ elements are among the group.”

Meanwhile Yogendra Yadav, according to The Hindu, said that the Haryana government was using force against the farmers because they were “rattled” by the farmers agitation.

“I have been detained by Haryana Police for joining the peaceful dharna at Sirsa. Dharna site has been demolished. About 100 farmers and leaders were arrested. Clearly, Haryana government is rattled by farmers’ questions, bent upon using brutal force to prevent dissent.” Yogendra Yadav

What Haryana’s Protesting Farmers Want From their Deputy CM

Earlier on Wednesday, Hindustan Times reported that security was tightened outside the houses of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and his grand uncle Ranjit Chautala, in Sirsa, following the call for the protest by two dozen farmer organisations, seeking their resignation from the Manohar Lal Khattar government. The Deputy CM, however, has defended the new farm laws as “pro-farmers”, even as the protesting farmers dub them “anti-farmer”.