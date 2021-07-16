PM Modi Talks to Chief Ministers of Six States on COVID-19 Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 16 July is interacted with chief ministers six more states - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

The meeting comes just two days after he held a coversation with chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on the COVID-19 situation.

In his meeting with the chief ministers on 16 July, PM Modi had expressed concerns over crowding at hill stations and markets with people flouting COVID-19 protocols.