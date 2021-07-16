PM Modi Talks to Chief Ministers of Six States on COVID-19 Situation

PM Narendra Modi
(Photo: Video Screengrab)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 16 July is interacted with chief ministers six more states - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra.
The meeting comes just two days after he held a coversation with chief ministers of eight north-eastern states on the COVID-19 situation.
In his meeting with the chief ministers on 16 July, PM Modi had expressed concerns over crowding at hill stations and markets with people flouting COVID-19 protocols.
"Tourism and other businesses have been affected by the coronavirus, but I would stress this – people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks is a matter of grave concern," PM Modi had said.
He had also said that said that rather than asking questions on the "peparedness" for the third wave, one must ask questions about its "prevention"
