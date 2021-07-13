Crowding at Hill Stations, Markets Without Masks Worrisome: PM Modi

(PM Modi interacts with chief minister of eight north-eastern states on the COVID-19 situation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 13 July, while addressing chief ministers of eight north-eastern states said that crowding of people at hill stations and markets without wearing masks is "worrisome."
"Tourism, businesses have been affected by coronavirus, but I would stress upon this staunchly - people crowding at hill stations, markets without wearing masks is, I believe, a matter of grave concern," PM Modi said.
PM Modi's remarks come while several hill stations across the country are crowded with people flouting COVID-19 protocols after relaxation of the lockdown restrictions.
PM Modi said that the rather than asking questions on the "peparedness" for the third wave of COVID-19, one must ask questions about the "prevention" of it.
PM Modi said that the people need to be responsible, aware and need to follow COVID-19 protocols in order to prevent the third wave and the protocols cannot be compromised upon, as suggested by experts and scientists.
PM Modi further stressed on the importance of testing and treatment in order to improve the third wave.
"The Centre has recently approved a packege of Rs 23,000 crore to tackle the pandemic. The north-eastern states will get a lot of assistance with this to strengthen the health infrastructure in respective states," he said.
The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur CM N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Sikkim CM prem Singh Tamang, Tripura CM Biplab Deb and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio along with Home Monister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Published: 13 Jul 2021,01:01 PM IST