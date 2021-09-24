Kamala Harris Hails India's COVID Fight, PM Modi Calls Her an Inspiration

Harris, in a joint statement issued with PM Modi ahead of the bilateral talks, called India an important partner of the United States and praised India's COVID-19 fight and climate change efforts.

"I know that India takes the issue of climate crisis seriously. We believe that the US and India working together can have a profound impact not only on the people of our nations but the world," Harris said.

"On COVID-19, our nations have worked together. Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries," she added.

Harris said that when India experienced the surge in the cases of COVID-19, the United States was proud to support India in its need and its responsibility to vaccinate its people.