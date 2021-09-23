Modi in US: Indian-Americans Want PM to Focus on Investment, Visas, China-Pak

“I am very concerned. He [Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi] was supporting Trump in the elections, so last time he was a welcome guest. They know where he comes from, so I am really concerned,” says Republican Dr Sampat Shivangi, National President of Indian American Forum.

Prime Minister Modi will meet US President Joe Biden for the first time since the latter took oath in January. After the White House meetings, interactions with leaders of Quad and select CEOs, PM Modi will travel to New York City to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). A long-running Republican organiser, Dr. Shivangi’s worry stems from his confidence in the Modi-Trump friendship, “I don’t want America to treat India in the same way as they did to France, their close NATO ally.”