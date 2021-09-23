Hard to Copy: Cong Shares Manmohan Singh's Presser Pics Post Modi's Flight Tweet

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet, with a photograph, about working on a long flight, the Congress party on Thursday, 23 September, took to Twitter, to share photographs of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressing press conferences on board the Air India One.
(Photo altered by The Quint)
"Some photographs are harder to copy. Former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh addressing Press Conferences on board Air India One,” wrote the Congress party.
This comes hours after PM Modi, en route to the United States, where he is slated to meet the US President and Vice President, as well as take part in a Quad meeting, tweeted:
"A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 23 September, arrived at Washington DC for his three-day visit to Washington DC. He landed at Joint Base Andrews, a US military facility in nearby Maryland.
On Thursday, PM Modi is slated to hold meetings with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.
