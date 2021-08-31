'Unequivocal on Terrorism': UN Security Council Adopts Resolution on Afghanistan

The UNSC is "unequivocal" on terrorism, he said. The resolution said that Afghanistan "not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or to finance terrorist acts."



"And I think that also reflects the views of council members, as we understand it from the discussions," Shringla said.



Although they had differences with other aspects of the resolution, Russia's Permanent Representative Vassily Nenenzia and China's Deputy Permanent Representative Geng Shuang joined in demanding in very strong terms in their speeches after their vote that the Taliban not allow terrorists to operate from its territory.



US Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greefield told reporters, "The Security Council reiterates its enduring call on the importance of counter-terrorism."



"Afghanistan can never again become a safe haven for terrorism," she said.

While the UNSC expects the Taliban to allow those who want to leave, she said that "this resolution also affirms the Security Council's enduring commitment to those who remain," adding that "we cannot airlift an entire country to safety. This is the moment where diplomacy has to step up."