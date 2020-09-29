PM Modi’s ‘Risky’ Remark Targets China at India-Denmark Summit

Statement by the PM Modi comes at a time when India is engaged in the border dispute with China along the LoC.

This statement by the Prime Minister comes at a time when India is engaged in the border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the events of the last few months have brought forth the need for countries believing in transparency, democratic value system and rules-based order to work together, reported news agency PTI.

India has been looking to attract business and relocate from China, in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, reported NDTV.

Prime Minister said that India is working with Australia and Japan to diversify the supply chain, noting that like-minded countries are welcome to join the initiative.

PM Modi highlighted the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, and reform measures in the areas covering agriculture, taxation and labour market. Denmark is a key country in northern Europe, with whom India’s bilateral trade ties have witnessed a significant expansion in the past few years, PTI reported.

Around 200 Danish companies have invested in India in sectors such as shipping, renewable energy, environment, agriculture and food processing.