‘If We Can Help, Would Love to Help’: Trump on India-China Row

India has turned down Trump's repeated offers to mediate or "arbitrate" the Kashmir dispute.

With an eye on Nobel Peace Prize, United States President Donald Trump wants to mediate the dispute between India and China, even though his offers have been turned down. Asked by a reporter on Thursday about his nomination for the prize for promoting Israel-Arab relations, he said, “I know that China now, and India, are having difficulty, and very – very substantial difficulty. And hopefully, they'll be able to work that out. If we can help, we'd love to help.”

Trump was nominated by a member of the Norwegian Parliament mainly for helping the United Arab Emirates and Israel establish diplomatic relations, a breakthrough in lowering hostilities in the Middle East.

Trump said, “It was an honour to be nominated for two Nobel Prizes. So that was an honour. And we’ll see what’s happening.”

As part of the question about his nomination, the reporter also asked, “Does your global foreign policy also checkmate China? It stops them from increasing the defence of China globally?” Instead of answering it directly, Trump veered off into the offer of help to India and China. Both countries had turned down an earlier offer he made in May to mediate between them. The Norwegian MP, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, also made a claim in his nomination letter that Nobel Committee that Trump played "key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and a creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan," according to Fox News.

In fact, however, India has turned down Trump's repeated offers to mediate or “arbitrate” the Kashmir dispute and there have been no high-level bilateral contacts between the two countries since 2015.