Modi Wants to Hand Over Agriculture to ‘Two Friends’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi went on to say that he kept silence in the Parliament as a “mark of respect to 200 farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws.” However, he claimed that not a single BJP MP stood for it.

On Friday, 12 February, BJP MPs moved a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi in the Lok Sabha and also demanded stringent action against him for ‘contempt of the House’, since he observed a two-minute silence without permission from the Chair.

While addressing the farmers Gandhi added, “The Speaker said I should give in writing. Now, I will give in writing to the Speaker that all members in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha should observe a two-minute silence.”

He also told the rally that he had refused to speak on the budget in the Parliament and asserted that “I will only speak on the issue of farmers.”