‘Build Bridges, Not Walls’: Rahul as Security Beefed Up at Borders

With security being beefed up at three border points of Delhi, where protests against the three farm laws continue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 2 February, asked the Centre to "build bridges, not walls".
Barricades, boulders and barbed wires came up at the protest sites, amid apprehensions of more farmers joining the agitation from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
While drones are being used for surveillance, intense checking is being carried out at border areas, resulting in massive traffic snarls in the capital.
On Monday, the Union Home Ministry had extended the temporary suspension of internet at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri till 11 pm on Tuesday.
Regarding the enhancement of security cover, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tweeted: "Prime Minister, fighting with your own country's farmers?"
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal announced at a press conference on Monday that farmers will hold a countrywide agitation on 6 February and would block roads between 12 pm and 3 pm.
Days earlier, violence erupted in parts of Delhi during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Since then, tensions have escalated at the three main protest sites of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.
