Modi To Visit COVID Vaccine Maker Bharat Biotech in Hyd on 28 Nov

Bharat Biotech is in the developmental process of making Covaxin, India’s indigenous COVID vaccine.

Amid growing coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to fly to Hyderabad on Saturday, 28 November, to visit Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility as part of his trip to country’s top vaccine hubs.

Bharat Biotech is working on ‘Covaxin’ in Genome Valley, which is pitched as India’s first indigenous vaccine for the coronavirus. The Prime Minster is set to go there to assess the vaccine development work being done in the country.

In a comment to NDTV, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar informed that the PM will be expected at 3:40 pm and after a visit to the facility between 4 and 5 pm, he will fly out at 5:40 pm.

PM Modi will also be visiting Pune-based Serum institute on the same day.