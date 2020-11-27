Modi To Visit COVID Vaccine Maker Bharat Biotech in Hyd on 28 Nov

Amid growing coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to fly to Hyderabad on Saturday, 28 November, to visit Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility as part of his trip to country’s top vaccine hubs.
Bharat Biotech is working on ‘Covaxin’ in Genome Valley, which is pitched as India’s first indigenous vaccine for the coronavirus. The Prime Minster is set to go there to assess the vaccine development work being done in the country.
In a comment to NDTV, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar informed that the PM will be expected at 3:40 pm and after a visit to the facility between 4 and 5 pm, he will fly out at 5:40 pm.
PM Modi will also be visiting Pune-based Serum institute on the same day.
The Pune-based drug manufacturing company is the Indian partner that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that’s expected to be ready by around April 2021.
The Prime Minister is reportedly visiting the institute to understand the production process of the vaccine that’s being considered the most promising one for India. The COVID-19 vaccine, being jointly developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, was recently announced to have 70 percent efficacy after a large-scale trial.
Administrative and police officials from Pune and the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad area have already met to discuss the arrangements that are to be made for the PM’s visit, reported the Indian Express.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Published: 27 Nov 2020,12:24 PM IST