PM Modi to Visit Serum Institute Producing COVID Vaccine on 28 Nov

Administrative and police officials from Pune and the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad area have already met to discuss the arrangements that are to be made for the PM’s visit, reported the Indian Express.

The publication also reported that on 4 December, Ambassadors and High Commissioners from 100 countries are expected to visit both the Serum Institute and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

The vaccine, that’s being dubbed Covishield in India, is especially being favoured as it is priced lower than those being developed by Moderna and Pfizer. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can also be stored in close to normal fridge temperatures and can also be transported in temperatures between 2 to 8 degree Celsius. This makes storing and transporting the vaccines easy.