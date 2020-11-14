PM Modi to Celebrate Diwali With BSF & Army Troops in Jaisalmer

Modi spent his first Diwali with soldiers as PM in Siachen in 2014 and he has followed the practice since.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to celebrate the festival of Diwali with troops deployed along the western sector. CNN News 18 reported that Prime Minister Modi left New Delhi for Jaisalmer on Saturday morning and he is expected to spend the festival with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Army troops deployed there.

On the eve of Diwali, on 13 November, PM Modi tweeted expressing his gratitude to soldiers for their service.

In 2019, the Prime Minister celebrated the festival with troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The year before, he travelled to meet soldiers in Uttarakhand. and In 2017, he spent Diwali with troops posted in Gurez sector of north Kashmir.

He spent his first Diwali with soldiers as PM in Siachen in 2014 in a rare and unannounced visit. He has followed the practice every year by celebrating the festival with soldiers in forward areas.