PM to Address Visva Bharati Uni’s Centenary Celebrations on 24 Dec

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address West Bengal's Visva Bharati University on its centenary celebrations via videoconferencing on 24 December, said a notification from the Prime Minister's Office.
The celebrations at Visva Bharati University, founded by Rabindranath Tagore, will also be attended by Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.
The prime minister is the Chancellor of the University.
The comes soon after Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah visited the University and paid homage to Tagore in a two-day trip to West Bengal.
The University found by Tagore in 1921, is the oldest central university in the country.
In recent times, Visva Bharati has been in the news for political turmoil and violence. In January this year, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta was gheraoed by protesting students when he came to the University to deliver a lecture on the CAA.
Soon after, there were allegations by Left students that masked attackers attacked them inside the University hostel. The further alleged that the attackers were aided by the Vice Chancellor of the University.
The address also comes at a time when the BJP's campaign for the upcoming West Bengal elections have begun full swing. The party is on a mission to counter the "outsider" tag accorded to it by Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress.
