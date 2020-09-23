COVID: PM Modi to Hold Virtual Meet With CMs of 7 Worst-Hit States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a high-level virtual review meeting with chief ministers of seven states that have been hit the worst by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Wednesday, 23 September. According to a government statement, “PM will chair a high-level virtual meeting with the CMs and health ministers of seven COVID-19 high-burden states and union territories (UTs) on Wednesday to review the status and preparedness of the response and management of the viral outbreak,” reported Hindustan Times.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab will attend the virtual meeting. These states account for 63 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry, on Saturday, 52 percent of the 92,605 new cases were recorded in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Punjab and Delhi along with the five other states have reported a daily surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. India's COVID-19 case tally on Wednesday crossed the 56 lakh-mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours. Meanwhile, India has the world's highest recovered cases, contributing 19.5 percent to global recoveries, the Health Ministry said.

