CP, Lajpat Nagar Among ‘Emerging COVID Hotspots’ in Delhi: Report

Health officials stated that the hot spots have been identified based on the surge of COVID-19 cases in these areas.

Government officials on Tuesday, 22 September, identified Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Model Town, Laxmi Nagar, and Paschim Vihar among 33 areas in Delhi as “emerging hotspots,” Hindustan Times reported.

According to the Hindustan Times report, this is a part of Delhi government’s increased focus on micro-surveillance with active coronavirus cases in the city increasing by over 170 percent in a month, from 11,426 on 21 August to 30,941 on 21 September.

The Delhi government has conducted 135,723 tests per million as on Monday compared to 73,312 tests per million on 21 August.

After a meeting with Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, 18 September, the revenue department compiled a list of COVID-19 hot spots in each of Delhi's 11 districts based on the spike reported between 1 and 16 September, an official told Hindustan Times.