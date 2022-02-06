PM Modi Inaugurates 216-Feet Tall 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 5 February inaugurated a 216-feet tall statue of Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.
The ‘State of Equality’ is said to be 216-feet tall, and a reminder of the 11th-century Hindu saint’s ideals of equality in every aspect of life, including faith, caste, and creed.
Ramanujacharya was a Tamil philosopher, Hindu theologian, social reformer, and a prominent proponent of the Sri Vaishnavism tradition within Hinduism.
Stating that Ramanujacharya demonstrated that social progress and remaining true to one’s roots can go hand in hand, PM Modi, according to PTI, said:
“It is not necessary to go far from your roots for reforms. Rather, it is necessary that we connect with our real roots, become aware of our real power,” he added, going on to dub Ramanujacharya a shining inspiration for unity and integrity.
Subsequently, PM Modi went on to say that India is presently working together for the development of all sans discrimination. He also reportedly credited certain government schemes like Pucca houses, Ujjwala connections, Jan Dhan accounts, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan as having strengthened Dalits, the backward classes, and the deprived.
The statue is reported to have been made of ‘panchaloha’: a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. Further, it has been placed on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi'.
Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was absent from all the events PM Modi attended in the city, and was reportedly not even present to welcome him on landing. Even as this comes amid the CM’s mounting attacks against the PM, the CM’s office have attributed the same to him running a fever.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)
