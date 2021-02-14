PM Modi Dedicates to Nation BPCL’s Petrochemical Complex in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kerala on Sunday, 14 February, launched several new industrial projects, including dedicating a Rs 6,000 crore BPCL petrochemical complex in Kochi refinery to the nation.

The announcements were made during a BJP function at Rajagiri educational group's ground and in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.