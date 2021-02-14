PM Modi Reaches Chennai, Inaugurates Phase-I of Metro Rail Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 14 February, reached poll-bound Tamil Nadu where he handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane, and inaugurated Phase I extension of the Chennai Metro Rail, which has been built at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore.
After handing over the tank, PM Modi was felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Praising PM Modi, O Panneerselvam said that the prime minister had done a lot to preserve the late J Jayalalithaa’s legacy.
The PM, who is on a whirlwind tour of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, also inaugurated and lay the foundation stone of several projects in both the states.
He will also commission passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar and lay the foundation stone for the modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System as well as the Discovery of IIT Madras.
