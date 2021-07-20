Congress & Akali Dal to Skip PM Modi's All-Party Meet on COVID-19

PM Modi is slated to give a presentation on COVID-19 to the MPs of both houses.
The Congress Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday, 20 July, said that they will not be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presentation on COVID-19 that is scheduled for later on the same day.
PM Modi is slated to give a presentation to the MPs of both the Houses.
As per NDTV, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Saturday announced that PM Modi will hold the session in the Parliament House Annexe.
WHAT DID AKALI DAL AND CONGRESS SAY?
ANI quoted Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge as saying:
As per NDTV, however, Kharge had insisted that theirs was not a boycott, and said that a discussion on the matter must be held by MPs in the House first.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, however, was quoted by PTI as saying:
Previously, several Opposition leaders had rejected the idea of a presentation by the PM at a time when Parliament was in session.
Trinamool Congress' Derek O’Brien had taken to Twitter to say: "MPs do not want fancy PowerPoint presentations on COVID-19 from the PM or this government in some conference room. Parliament is in session. Come to the floor house of the House."
BACKGROUND
Meanwhile, as the Rajya Sabha resumed its Monsoon Session on Tuesday, 20 July, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge severely criticised the Narendra Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also stressed that instead of taking the blame, Prime Minister Modi made Health Minster Harsh Vardhan, who resigned ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, a scapegoat.
(With inputs from NDTV, ANI and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined