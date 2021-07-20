Govt Flouted COVID Norms for Polls, Made Harsh Vardhan a Scapegoat: Cong in RS

After being adjourned due to protests by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha resumed it's Monsoon Session on Tuesday, 20 July, with Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge severely criticising the Narendra Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also stressed that instead of taking the blame, Prime Minister Modi made Health Minster Harsh Vardhan, who resigned ahead of the cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, a scapegoat.