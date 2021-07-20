Govt Flouted COVID Norms for Polls, Made Harsh Vardhan a Scapegoat: Cong in RS
After being adjourned due to protests by the Opposition, the Rajya Sabha resumed it's Monsoon Session on Tuesday, 20 July, with Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge severely criticising the Narendra Modi government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also stressed that instead of taking the blame, Prime Minister Modi made Health Minster Harsh Vardhan, who resigned ahead of the cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, a scapegoat.
Lockdown was announced overnight, just like demonetisation. Govt didn't prepare for it. There were no trains for people to go back home. Livelihood of people was impacted. Government should be held accountable.Mallikarjun Kharge, as per ANI
He added that while the Centre asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, they were 'breaking their own rules' during different state elections. "They should be given credit for flouting COVID norms," Kharge said.
Censuring the Prime Minister, the congress leader stated, "PM Modi appealed to people to clang utensils, light up candles. People trusted him and did all of it. He didn't fulfill his promise but disappointed them. Instead of taking its blame, he made the health minister a scapegoat," ANI reported.
Kharge also paid tributes to COVID-19 warriors as the House discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that "I salute people who helped others by running 'oxygen langer' in Delhi during second wave of COVID-19. I also want to salute plasma donors, who came out in support."
