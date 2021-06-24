'Grassroots Democracy' is Priority: Modi After Meeting J&K Leaders

Shortly after a meeting with leaders of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 24 June, tweeted that the meeting was “an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K.”



Sharing photographs from the meeting the PM also said that their priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J&K.



“Delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen and J&K gets an elected Government that gives strength to J&K’s development trajectory.”