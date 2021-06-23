24-Year-Old J&K Man Lynched While Returning Home With Buffalo

A 24-year-old man named Aijaz Dar, from Jammu and Kashmir's Thanamandi region, was reportedly beaten to death by a group of people when he was returning home to Rajouri district with a buffalo on Tuesday, 22 June.

According to a report by The Indian Express, local residents said that Dar and two others, who had escaped with injuries, had been on their way home at night after purchasing a buffalo from Laam, near Nowshera.