PM & President Pay Tribute to 2001 Parliament Attack Martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 13 December, took to Twitter to pay tribute to security personnel who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack. He said the country will never forget the ‘cowardly attack’ and will always be thankful for their service.

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his tribute on Twitter by saying that the nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives defending the Parliament on this day in 2001.

The 2001 Parliament attack took the lives of nine people, including eight security personnel, and injured 16 others. The five terrorists who carried out the attack were allegedly part of Pakistan-based outfits and were killed by security forces. Twelve years after the Parliament attack, Afzal Guru, one of the convicts, was hanged in 2013.