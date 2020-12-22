Police Violence, UAPA Loom Large in Reactions to Modi’s AMU Speech

PM Modi urged everyone to find a common ground, just like the freedom fighters did during India’s battle for Independence.

“The vision of a ‘New India’ refers to an India where we don’t look at development through a political lens,” Modi said, adding that, “The country is marching forward on the path where every citizen would get the benefits of development happening in the country without any discrimination.”

He also congratulated the university on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of the university fulfilling its “obligation towards society.” Speaking on the topic of development, PM Modi touched upon issues of Constitution, religion and discrimination.

Hilal Ahmed, Associate professor, Centre for the study of Developing Societies, tweeted, “I do hope that this positive attitude towards educational institutions will continue to encourage students, teachers and researchers in the country.”