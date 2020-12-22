Those Educated at AMU Represent the Culture of India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 22 December, began his address at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video conferencing. PM Modi showered praise on the university and its history of education.

“The history of education attached to AMU buildings is India's valuable heritage...I often meet AMU alumni during my foreign visits, who very proudly say that they've studied from AMU,” the PM said.

“Today, people who have been trained by AMU are among the best places in India as well as hundreds of countries in the world. The educated people of AMU represent the culture of India, wherever they are in the world,” PM Modi said on Tuesday.