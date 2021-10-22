'Half-Truth Very Dangerous': Congress Says PM Misleading Country on COVID Jabs

File photo of PM Narendra Modi used for representational purposes.
(Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Congress on Friday, 22 October, lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading Indians regarding the vaccinations and for not talking about people's real issues like inflation and terror attacks during his Friday morning speech.
The Opposition party also urged the Centre to bring out a white paper on how the Union government plans to fulfill its promise of vaccinating all adults by the end of this year, news agency PTI reported.
Instead of condoling the deaths of 4.53 lakh people, who died due to COVID-19, Gourav Vallabh, spokesperson of the Congress said PM Modi was only celebrating the landmark of 1 billion vaccinations.
Besides, he also criticised the prime minister for citing half-baked data during his speech.
He said the claim of India being the first country to achieve 100 crore vaccinations is untrue, as China had achieved 216 crore vaccinations in September.
While China has given double vaccinations to 80 percent of its population, India has fully vaccinated only 20 percent of its population, he said adding that the half truths uttered by the PM were "very dangerous".
As the country hit the 1 billion COVID-19 vaccines milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Friday, 22 October, hailed India's vaccination drive.
Modi further asserted that the 100 crore vaccine landmark is symbolic of the country's strength.
"100 crore vaccine dose is not only a figure, it is also a reflection of the country's strength. It is the creation of a new chapter in history. This is a picture of a new India that knows how to achieve difficult goals," he further asserted.
(With inputs from PTI)