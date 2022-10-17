PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment: Rs 16,000 Crore Released; Details Here

PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment of Rs 16,000 Crore Released: Full details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Good news for all the eligible farmers of India who were waiting for the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th Installment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 17 October 2022, at 11 am, released an amount of Rs 16,000 crore for 11 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN Yojana. The money provided under the PM-KISAN scheme will be directly credited into the bank accounts of the farmers.
The funds have been specially released before Diwali. With this 12th installment, the beneficiaries have received over Rs 2.16 lakh crore approximately.
Let us find out the release date of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th installment, eligibility criteria, and how to check the beneficiary status.
The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 for the farmers of India. The main aim of the scheme is to provide financial help and aid to farmers who own cultivable land. According to the scheme, an amount of Rs 6,000 per year will be credited in the bank accounts of farmers. The amount will be credited in 3-4 installments of Rs 2,000. In a financial year, the farmers receive their PM-KISAN installments three times. Period one is from April to July, Period two is from August to November, and Period three is from December to March.
The 11th installment of PM-KISAN was credited to the farmers on 31 May 2022. An amount of Rs 21,000 crore was credited into the bank accounts of almost 10 crore farmer beneficiaries.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi 12th installment of Rs 16,000 crore for eligible farmers on Monday, 17 October 2022, at an event called PM-KISAN Samman Sammelan 2022. The two-day event was held at Pusa in New Delhi. Besides the prime minister, some other esteemed guests, like Narendra Singh Tomar (union agriculture minister) and Mansukh Mandaviya (chemicals and fertilisers minister), also attended the event.
All farmers who are Indian nationals and own cultivable land are eligible for the PM-KISAN scheme. Besides them, small and marginal farmers can also avail the scheme benefit.
Go to the official website – pmkisan.gov.in.
On the homepage, visit the 'Farmers Corner' section.
Click on the 'Beneficiary Status' section.
You will be taken to a new page.
Enter the details as required.
Hit the 'Get Data' option.
You will get all the details about your PM-KISAN beneficiary status.
You can also follow the direct link – pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx.
All the farmer beneficiaries who want to take advantage of the PM-KISAN scheme's 12th installment must know that the e-KYC is mandatory for availing the scheme. The OTP-based eKYC can be done on the PM-KISAN Portal, whereas for the biometric-based eKYC, please visit the nearest CSC centres.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)