PM Kisan 13th Installment Likely To Be Transferred This Month; Check Details

PM Kisan 13th installment is expected to be transferred in January 2023.
There is good news for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which is popularly known as PM-Kisan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to transfer the 13th installment of the PM-Kisan Yojana soon. Under this scheme, the central government rolls out Rs 6,000 a year in three equal installments to more than 8 crore farmers all over the country. It is important to note that the exact date of transferring installment has not been announced yet.
According to the latest details available online, the PM Kisan 13th installment is most likely to be transferred this month, in January. Beneficiaries must stay alert and take note of the announcements by the central government to know the exact date. One can check their status online to see if the installment has been transferred by the government.
It is important to note that the PM Kisan 12th installment was released on 17 October 2022. The central government transferred more than Rs 16,000 crore to approximately 8 crore farm-holding families.
Now, the beneficiaries are waiting for the 13th installment to be released. The latest details suggest that it will be released soon for all beneficiaries so one should be alert.
The central government releases the year-end installment between December and March for everyone. In 2022, the first installment was released on 1 January.
Therefore, it is expected that this year too the installment will be released in January.
Here are the simple steps you should follow to check your PM-Kisan scheme beneficiary status online:
Visit the official website of the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Yojana.
Go to the Farmer’s Corner Section on the homepage and tap on the ‘Beneficiary Status’ link.
Now, enter the required details such as phone number, etc, to view your status.
Tap on the option that says 'Get Data' and the status will open on your screen.
You can take a look at whether the installment has been released by the government.
