Pragya Thakur’s Yoga Day Speech Slot Draws Flak From Cong

In May 2019, Thakur had referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot. However, she had subsequently apologised and withdrawn the statement.

Following her remarks, she was expelled from the 21-member Parliamentary Consultative Committee on Defence and also barred from BJP's parliamentary party meetings.

Back then, Modi had said: "The comments on Gandhi and Godse are terrible, despicable, and condemnable. This sort of mentality is not for civilised society. Those who do this should think 100 times in future. She has apologised, that's fine. Lekin main apne man se maaf nahi kar paoonga (But I cannot forgive her from my heart).”