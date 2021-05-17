Pragya Thakur Says Cow Urine Helps Avoid COVID-19, Gets Trolled

At a recent party gathering in Bhopal, BJP MP Pragya Thakur talked about how cow urine helped her avoid COVID-19. She claimed that cow urine cures the lung infection caused by COVID-19, and since she consumes it every day, she has not contracted the virus.

"If we have desi gau mutra (urine from an indigenous cow) every day, then it cures lung infection from COVID-19. I am in deep pain but I take cow urine every day. So now, I don't have have to take any medicine against corona and I don't have corona," said Sadhvi Pragya.

Check out the video here: