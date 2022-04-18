Plea in SC Seeks NIA Probe Into Communal Clashes on Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami

"Clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri on 16 April, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti celebration and before that even during Ram Navami celebrations in the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh and on JNU campus during peaceful procession and celebration, the devotees were attacked," added the plea.

The petitioner sought a direction from the top court to handover the investigation of the FIRs to NIA.

A letter petition was also moved by advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa before Chief Justice NV Ramana to take suo moto cognisance of the Jahangirpuri riots in Delhi.