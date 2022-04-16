Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Status for WhatsApp, Facebook

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 is on 16 April 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The birth of Lord Hanuman is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti every year on the night of the full moon or Purnima during the month of Chaitra in the Hindu calendar.
This year, Hanuman Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on Saturday, 16 April, according to the Hindu calendar.
According to Hindu mythology, Lord Hanuman was born to Kesari and Anjani after years of penance.
It is also believed that Lord Hanuman was well-versed with the four Vedas. He is highly regarded by the Hindu community and worshipped by all Hindus.
It is to be noted that Hanuman Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Saturday, 16 April 2022.
As the festival of Hanuman Jayanti 2022 is almost here, here are a few wishes and images that you can send to your friends and family on the occassion.
May Lord Hanuman bless you with peace, happiness, prosperity, and stability. Wishing everyone a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022. Spend time with your loved ones and pray for everybody.
Seek Lord Hanuman's blessings so that you can be successful in everything you do. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022.
I hope your life is filled with happiness, joy, and harmony this year. A very warm and Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 to you.
May you be the source of strength to your family and achieve success, wealth, and good health. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 to all.
May this Hanuman Jayanti be happy and prosperous for everybody. Seek Lord Hanuman's blessings so that this year is good for you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022.
Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 to everybody.
Hanuman Jayanti 2022 wishes.
Hanuman Jayanti 2022 images.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)