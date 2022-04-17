How Jahangirpuri's Shobha Yatra Culminated in Violence and Hate

The crowd raised slogans of 'Jisko is desh mein rehna hoga, Jai Sri Ram kehna hoga' (if you want to live in this country, you must say Jai Sri Ram), Sajid claims. The crowd then attempted to hoist a flag on the mosque, but were stopped by people who were on its premises, following which the flags fell inside, he says.

When The Quint visited Jahangirpuri on the morning of Sunday, 17 April, the flags could still be seen inside the mosque.

"This was unacceptable. So, of course, there will be a backlash from people from inside the mosque. That's how the clash broke out. It wasn't mere sloganeering, but an attempt to enter the mosque with the saffron flags," he claimed.

The clash then spread throughout the stretch of Jahangirpuri between the blocks of G and H (Hindu-majority) to C-block (Muslim majority). A total of nine people were injured in the violence that ensued. This includes eight cops and one civilian.