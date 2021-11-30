Plan to Vaccinate 44 Crore Children Ready, Says COVID-19 Task Force Chairman

Amid concerns of the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', Dr NK Arora, chairman of the COVID-19 task force said that a comprehensive policy on the booster and additional doses of the vaccine will be announced in two weeks.

Arora also added that a plan has been developed to vaccinate over 44 crore children.

"National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is coming up with a comprehensive policy on the booster and additional doses in the next two weeks. The policy will deal with who will require the vaccine, when and how. This needs to be seen in the context that a new variant is coming and with time only we will get to know more information about it. Therefore relevance and effectiveness of the current vaccines will also become apparent with time," Arora was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.