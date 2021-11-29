COVID: Health Min Revises Intl Travel Rules; SA Returnee Tests Positive in Thane

Image used for representation.
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Amid concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant, a 32-year-old resident of Mumbai's Dombivli, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on 24 November, tested COVID-positive upon arrival. However, health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 28 November, revised its guidelines for international arrivals in India. The guidelines, which will be brought into effect on Wednesday, 1 December, mandate submitting 14 days' travel details and uploading a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey.
As per the Health Ministry's guidelines, travellers from 'countries at-risk' will need to take a COVID test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport. If tested negative, they will be home-quarantined for seven days, with re-testing on day eight.
Read the full text of the guidelines here:
(Screenshot Courtesy: www.mohfw.gov.in)
(Screenshot Courtesy: www.mohfw.gov.in)
Canada confirms its first COIVD Omicron infections in two people
Mizoram reports 282 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday
According to World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether 'Omicron' is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta
India reported 8,309 new cases, 236 deaths and 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload is currently at 1,03,859, the lowest in 544 days.
Japan plans to close borders for all foreign arrivals over the new virus variant.
Director General of Health for Uttarakhand has, according to ANI, instructed mandatory testing of any passenger, travelling from outside the state, who shows symptoms of COVID-19.
A 32-year-old resident of Mumbai's Dombivli, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on 24 November, tested COVID positive upon arrival. However, health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant.
Chief Medical Officer of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Pratibha Panpatil was quoted as saying, “The passenger travelled from Cape Town to Delhi via Dubai. He gave a sample in Delhi and was allowed to board the connecting flight to Mumbai. On arrival in Mumbai, he was found to be positive. He is asymptomatic and had home quarantined himself. Later, the corporation quarantined him in an institution," Indian Express reported.
Canada, on Sunday, 28 November, confirmed its first COVID Omicron infections in two people, reported AFP. The duo had reportedly recently travelled to Nigeria.
According to World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether the new COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron' is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta and other previous variants of the virus, WHO said in a statement.
While preliminary evidence is suggestive that Omicron comes with a heightened risk of reinfection, which means people infected with the coronavirus in the past may be more prone to catching the virus again, there is no data to indicate if it increases the severity of infection.
As per present evidence, the RT-PCR tests can detect the strain and symptoms associated with this variant are similar to other strains.
The Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 28 November, announced revised travel guidelines for international passengers in order to curb the spread of the new COVID-19 variant, 'Omicron', that has been classified as a 'Variant of Concern' (VoC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).
International travellers will have to provide their 14 days’ travel history and upload negative COVID test results. Further, travellers from “at-risk” countries will have to go undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine even if they test negative for the virus.
The new guidelines will come into effect from 1 December.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)