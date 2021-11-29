COVID: Health Min Revises Intl Travel Rules; SA Returnee Tests Positive in Thane

Amid concerns over the emergence of the Omicron variant, a 32-year-old resident of Mumbai's Dombivli, who arrived from South Africa via Delhi on 24 November, tested COVID-positive upon arrival. However, health officials are yet to ascertain if he is infected with the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, 28 November, revised its guidelines for international arrivals in India. The guidelines, which will be brought into effect on Wednesday, 1 December, mandate submitting 14 days' travel details and uploading a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before the journey.

As per the Health Ministry's guidelines, travellers from 'countries at-risk' will need to take a COVID test post-arrival and wait for results at the airport. If tested negative, they will be home-quarantined for seven days, with re-testing on day eight.

Read the full text of the guidelines here: