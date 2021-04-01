Over 80% Voting in Bengal, 73% in Assam in Phase-II Amid Clashes

The second phase of polling for the West Bengal and the Assam Assembly elections ended on Thursday, 1 April with a voter turnout of 80.53 percent and 73.03 percent respectively.

The day witnessed high drama as Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had to be rescued by the Central paramilitary forces today after having to stay confined for more than two hours at a polling booth in Nandigram amid an extremely tense face-off between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters.

Violence was reported at multiple places in Bengal including Keshpur, Debra, and Ghatal.