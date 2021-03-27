WB Polls: 7.7% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, BJP-TMC Trade Barbs
Catch all the live updates on the West Bengal Assembly elections here.
The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on Saturday, 27 March, recording 7.72 percent voter turnout until 9 AM.
The 30 of 294 seats polling in the first phase are spread across the districts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. This area is popularly known as the Jangalmahal and has a high Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population.
- Tensions are high in East Midnapore after two security personnel were injured in a firing incident ahead of polls
- The BJP has alleged TMC of ‘influencing voters’ in East Midnapore
- The Bengal elections, which will be conducted over eight phases spanning a little over a month, will end on 29 April
- The results for the elections will be declared on 2 May
Bengal's Daughter Will Defeat Traitor: Derek O'Brien
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that Bengal’s daughter will defeat the ‘traitor’ in his own backyard in Nandigram.
“TMC will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram, members of tourist gang will continue to do what they do best – try and destroy institutions in India,” O’Brien said.
Two Security Personnel Injured in Firing Incident
Two security personnel were injured in a firing incident at East Midnapore’s Satsatmal, Bhagwanpur Assembly constituency, earlier today, ahead of voting for West Bengal polls.
“Those associated with TMC trying to terrorise people in Argoal panchayat area,” claims Anup Chakraborty, BJP District President, reported ANI.
TMC Workers Creating Disturbance in Midnapore: BJP Candidate Alleges
BJP candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das alleged that TMC workers were ‘creating disturbance.’
“Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth Number 266, 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We've complained to EC,” Das told ANI.
