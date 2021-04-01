Will Move Court if EC Ignores Plaints, Says Mamata; Calls Dhankhar
The second phase of polling was marred by violence in some parts and allegations of booth capturing in Nandigram.
As voting was underway for the second phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 1 April, threatened to move court, alleging that the Election Commission was not was not taking cognizance of the complaints being raised by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Banerjee also spoke to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar while she was visiting a polling booth in Nandigram and urged him to take action.
Amid reports of alleged booth capturing by BJP workers and ruckus and violence at several polling booths, including those in Keshpur, Debra, and Ghatal, Banerjee said that the TMC had lodged at least 63 poll-related complaints since morning, but no action had been taken by the EC, PTI reported.
“We see all outsiders here, they are not the locals. At least 80% chhappa vote (rigged, bogus voting) is being cast. They didn’t allow the locals to vote,” she told Dhankhar over the phone from the polling booth and urged him to look into the matter.
Commenting on the “Jai Shri Ram” slogans raised by a group of people when she visited the booth, Banerjee called them “outsiders” brought to create a ruckus.
“People who are raising slogans are outsiders. They came from Bihar and UP, they are being protected by central forces,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.
Polling Day Marred By Violence, Ruckus
Earlier in the day, TMC MP Derek O’Brien had written to the Election Commission, alleging booth capturing at booth numbers 6, 7, 49, 27, 162, 21, 26, 13, 262, 256, 163, and 20.
Reports of disturbance emerged from Paschim Medinipur’s Keshpur where a TMC worker was allegedly stabbed to death early on Thursday by a group of 10-15 people. The victim’s kin alleged that they were “BJP goons”.
According to ANI, a BJP polling agent in booth number 173 in Keshpur was allegedly attacked by TMC goons.
Keshpur’s BJP candidate Tanmay Ghosh’s vehicle was also damaged allegedly by TMC supporters. Reports of ruckus also emerged from Debra and Ghatal.
O'Brien had tweeted: “BJP and their mind games! Won’t work.”
“Trinamool booth agents ROCK SOLID in 354 booths in Nandigram. We have registered complaints for 10 specific booths. All attempts by CRPF to influence/intimidate voters not working (sic),” he tweeted.
He further stated that the people of Nandigram were determined to have Mamata Banerjee as their MLA.
