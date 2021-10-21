‘95 Percent People Don’t Need Petrol’: UP Minister Says in Face of Record Highs

Fuel rates hiked again, petrol at Rs 106.19 a litre in Delhi
(Photo: IANS)
In view of the record breaking highs of petrol and fuel prices, Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari claimed on Thursday, 21 October, that 95 percent people do not need petrol, as “there are now a handful of people who use four-wheelers and need petrol”, news agency ANI reported.
While addressing a gathering in UP’s Jalaun, Tiwari asserted that the opposition doesn’t have any matters on which it can target the government.
"There are now a handful of people who use four-wheelers and need petrol. Today there are 95 percent people in the society who do not need petrol."
Meanwhile, the price of each litre of petrol in Lucknow was at Rs 103.18, while in Mumbai, the rate stands at Rs 112.44 per litre for petrol and Rs 103.26 for diesel.
“Free medicine, free education, free sinchai, and free kadhai. All of this the government has given for free. Compared to other states, fuel prices in Uttar Pradesh and the country have only risen slightly.”
Earlier, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli had also reasoned, "Fuel prices aren't high but include the tax levied. You must've taken a free vaccine, where will the money come from? You haven't paid the money, this is how it was collected."
(With inputs from ANI.)
