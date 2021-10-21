‘95 Percent People Don’t Need Petrol’: UP Minister Says in Face of Record Highs

In view of the record breaking highs of petrol and fuel prices, Uttar Pradesh minister Upendra Tiwari claimed on Thursday, 21 October, that 95 percent people do not need petrol, as “there are now a handful of people who use four-wheelers and need petrol”, news agency ANI reported.

While addressing a gathering in UP’s Jalaun, Tiwari asserted that the opposition doesn’t have any matters on which it can target the government.