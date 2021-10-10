6th Price Hike in 6 Days: Petrol Crosses Rs 110 Mark in Mumbai, Rs 104 in Delhi

After fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row, for the first time, price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan on Wednesday, 17 February.
Petrol prices in the Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, have been further hiked by 29 paise, pushing the present rate to Rs 110.12 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices have been increased by Rs 37 paise and will burn a hole of Rs 100.66 per litre in the pockets of increasingly burdened motorists, reported NDTV.
This is the sixth consecutive hike in a matter of six days.
Delhi – (Petrol: 104.14, diesel 92.82)
Mumbai – (Petrol: 110.12, diesel 100.66)
Chennai – (Petrol: 101.53, diesel 97.26)
Kolkata – (Petrol: 104.80, diesel 95.93)
In national capital, Delhi, petrol prices were hiked by 30 paise from Rs 103.84 to Rs 104.14 per litre. Diesel prices were hiked by 35 paise to Rs 92.82 per litre.
State-owned oil refineries like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update fuel rates on a daily basis, depending on global crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.
