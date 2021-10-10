6th Price Hike in 6 Days: Petrol Crosses Rs 110 Mark in Mumbai, Rs 104 in Delhi

Petrol prices in the Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, have been further hiked by 29 paise, pushing the present rate to Rs 110.12 per litre. Similarly, diesel prices have been increased by Rs 37 paise and will burn a hole of Rs 100.66 per litre in the pockets of increasingly burdened motorists, reported NDTV.

This is the sixth consecutive hike in a matter of six days.